The completion of Airbase infrastructure of the New Gwadar International Airport, including runway, taxiway and apron was inaugurated here on Thursday.

The formal inauguration was made by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. The Airbase infrastructure is the major component of China-funded New Gwadar International Airport, a high-priority project of the CPEC.

Shehbaz Sharif reiterated the government’s firm resolve to extensively develop the Gwadar Sea Port as one of the best in the world.

He said the fate of the people of Balochistan, especially of Gwadar, would be changed through the ongoing development operation across the province.

Addressing laptop and cheques’ distribution ceremony, he said when Nawaz Sharif was elected prime minister for the third time in 2013, he planned and launched multiple projects in power, infrastructure and other sectors in Gwadar.

However, he deplored that when he visited as prime minster last year here, he was shocked to note that, the previous government had abandoned work on all ongoing projects in the city.

He said despite 15 months of challenging time, the coalition government managed to lay foundation of development and prosperity in the country especially in Balochistan.

Balochistan, he said was rich in huge minerals and other natural resources which needed to be explored and the fruits of the develop ment of the area would be passed on to the local people. The local people must enjoy all the basic facilities in all sectors including health and education. He said the draft of the Gwadar port was one the deepest among the world’s top ports, however dredging of the port which was a continuous process to prevent accumulating silt, was not ensured by the previous government.