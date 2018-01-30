Gwadar Port’s operationalization to help improve national economy: Marriyum

GWADAR : Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said that operationalization of the first phase of Gwadar Port was a dream come true and would contribute to improve economic conditions of the country.

Talking to state-run media, the State Minister said opening of Gwadar Port was a gift of the government of Pakistan Muslim League-N that was initiated by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif three years ago.

Marriyum said Gwadar Port would not only create immense business opportunities for the people of Pakistan and China but would also increase regional connectivity.

When asked the severe crisis of clean drinking water in Gwadar, the Minister said though the subject came under provincial domain, however the federal government would extend utmost support to resolve the problem on priority.

She said the problems of Balochistan would be addressed, adding that a new dawn of prosperity and development would rise for the people of the province.

