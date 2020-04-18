Gwadar port to see Afghan bulk-cargo in bonded carrier

ISLAMABAD

The import of Afghan bulk-cargo of wheat, sugar and fertilizers at the Gwadar Port and onward transit to Afghanistan shall be permitted in bonded carrier. It will be insured and sealable trucks with a tracking device, reports Gwadar Pro App on Saturday. According to a memorandum of the ministry of commerce, the policy aims at the efficient and costeffective operatio nalization of Gwadar Port and the Western-corridor of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The Customers Authorities will take necessary and cost efficient measures to ensure the en route security of the cargo, the report added.—INP