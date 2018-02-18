Gwadar Port to open new vista of progress & prosperity: Asif

SIALKOT:The Foreign Minister said that elections of Senate and general elections would be held on time. He urged the people to use their right to vote during the general elections for bringing about revolutionary changes in the country. “Its our national duty to exercise our right to vote which should be used after assessing the performance of the government”, he added. He said, due to effective policies of the PML-N government, 10,700 MW electricity had been added to the national grid, so as a result of hectic efforts, there was no loadshedding in the country.

Orignally published by APP