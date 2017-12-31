Gwadar Port, CPEC will help reduce poverty from Balochistan: President

Masroor Afzal Pasha

Karachi

President Mamnoon Hussain has said various developmental projects in Balochistan including Gwadar port and game changer CPEC, will definitely help in reducing the unemployment and poverty from the province, but their benefits can only be harvested by educational uplift of Balochistan. He was addressing the ceremony of second parents’ day of Cadet College Ormara (CCO) as chief guest at Cadet College Ormara. The Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi welcomed the President on his arrival.

President emphasized upon the cadets to vehemently continue pursuing quality education along with character grooming. The President reiterated government resolve to strengthen educational infrastructure in Balochistan. He congratulated Pakistan Navy for establishing Cadet College Ormara and lauded the efforts being made towards the socio-economic and educational uplift of the populace at Makran coast. He also cited Pakistan Navy’s efforts for remaining proactive in welfare-oriented projects in the Coastal belt. He said that establishment of such a premier institute at Ormara is a clear manifestation of Navy’s resolve towards improving education standard in coastal areas which are definitely commendable.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Principal Cadet College Ormara, Cdre, Masood ul Hasan expressed his gratitude to the Chief Guest and the parents for coming a long way and gracing the occasion. He highlighted salient achievements of the college. The event was colourfully depicted by cadets’ PT, gymnastics, martial arts, rifle drill and science and art exhibition. At the end, the President distributed prizes to the winners for their brilliant performance in the previous academic year. The ceremony was attended by a large number of government officials, service personnel and parents of the cadets.