Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The attack on a luxury hotel in Gwadar was a bid to “sabotage [Pakistan’s] prosperity”, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday, as authorities confirmed all the attackers had been killed.

“Such attempts especially in Balochistan are an effort to sabotage our economic projects and prosperity. We shall not allow these agendas to succeed. Pakistani nation and its security forces shall defeat them all,” PM Imran said in a statement issued by his office.

The Chinese embassy in Islamabad also strongly condemned the incident.

Meanwhile, at least five people lost their lives in a terror attack targeting the Pearl Continental in Gwadar Saturday, the army’s media wing said in a statement on Sunday, as it announced the conclusion of its clearance operation of the hotel. Four hotel employees — three staffers and a security guard – lost their lives and a navy soldier was martyred, while six people – including two army captains, two navy soldiers, and two hotel employees – were injured as gunmen stormed the luxury hotel.

The attack was claimed by the banned Balochistan Liberation Army, and a clearance operation at the hotel continued until late at night.

The army on Sunday afternoon announced that security forces had completed the operation at the hotel, killed three terrorists and retained their bodies for identification.

The ISPR, in a press release, also provided a blow-by-blow of the attack and the ensuing operation, saying that three terrorists had entered the hotel with the intent of targeting hotel guests or taking them hostage.

The assault began between 4:30-5pm. The attackers wore uniforms resembling those worn by members of the security forces and were equipped with modern weapons.

The ISPR said that the security guard at the entrance, Zahoor, attempted to deny the terrorists entry into the main hall, but was killed.

“The terrorists went to the staircase leading to the upper floors,” the ISPR said. “Enroute to the stairs, the terrorists kept firing indiscriminately, resulting in the martyrdom of three more hotel employees, Farhad, Bilawal and Awais, while two got injured,” the ISPR said. The army’s media wing said that the Quick Response Forces of the army, navy and police immediately reached the hotel, secured the guests and staff present there, and restricted the terrorists to a fourth floor corridor.

After ensuring safe evacuation of guests and staff, a clearance operation was launched to take on the terrorists,” the statement said. During this time, “the terrorists had made CCTV cameras dysfunctional and planted improvised explosive devices on all entry points leading to fourth floor,” the statement said.

“Security forces made special entry points to get onto the fourth floor, shot down all terrorists and cleared planted IEDs,” the ISPR said.

Pakistan Navy soldier Abbas Khan was martyred in an exchange of fire, while four other army and navy captains were injured.

The army’s media wing thanked the media for its responsible reportage during the operation, which “denied the terrorists of possible live updates” and “facilitated the security forces in smooth execution of the operation”.