Gwadar to open new vista of progress, prosperity: Asif

Pak army always give befitting response to Indian aggression

Sialkot

Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif says Gwadar port and CPEC projects would open new vista of prosperity by enlarging the scope of employment opportunities for the masses. Khawaja Asif said that protecting the sanctity of vote is the right of every voter. He advised political leaders not to use vote for personal gains. He said that abusing is not the way to become PM. Politics, he said, was the name of service and affection rather than abuse and hatred. He said Pakistan army has always given befitting response to Indian aggression at the Line of Control and Working Boundary, adding that the Pakistan army will continue to give the same response to Indian aggression in future.

Addressing the laptop distribution ceremony at Government Women University in Sialkot on Sunday, he said that Gwadar port would emerge as a busiest port and play a dominating role in ensuring drastic economic stability of the country as well as in the region. The foreign minister said Pakistan is making hectic efforts to maintain peace in the region but India has been creating obstacles in the peace process and is indulged in patronizing terrorists.

He said India was in fever of war phobia and continuously violating on LOC and Working Boundary, besides killing the innocent civilians. Foreign Minister made it clear that any misadventure by India would be crushed with iron hands and the world should acknowledge and recognize the scarifices of Pakistan, rendered in the war against terrorism.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the government is utilizing all available resources to improve means of communications in order to bring far-off and neglected areas at par with the developed parts of the country. He said under the programme 1,800 KM long roads had been constructed in Baluchistan for improving and linking downtrodden areas with the developed parts of the province.

Khawaja Asif said that the Senate elections will be held next month and general elections will be held in July, adding that not a single claim of those who are propagating about it will come true. He said democracy is strong in democratic Pakistan. He said that the people should use their vote for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan in next elections.—SABAH