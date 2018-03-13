Gwadar knocks out Chaman City in first Q-final

Sports Reporter

Quetta

After its first-ever entry in the final round of PPL Balochistan Football Cup during the last three years, the charged Gwadar team ensured its slot in the semi-finals by defeating the strong Chaman City by 1-0 in a thrilling first quarterfinal match watched by a huge crowd at Sadiq Shaheed Football Stadium (Malibagh), Quetta.

The decisive goal was scored by Gwadar’s Sohaib during the second half after a series of attacks made by his team on the opponent’s goal. Chaman City resisted the constant moves through its defence line in place but could not manage to score any goals.

In the last two matches of the final round, DFA Chaman fought a hard victory over the skilled Dukki team with just one goal and score line of 1-0 in a nail-biting, quality football contest viewed by a packed audience at Malibagh, Quetta where as Kharan got an easy win over Kacchi by 4-1 in a one-sided match.

Chaman’s Mohammad Hanif and Mohammad Kaseem from Kharan were awarded man of the match for scoring brilliant goals in their respective matches.

The remaining quarter-finals will be played between defending champion Panjgur, Kharan, Quetta City, DFA Quetta, Dukki and runner-up of 2017 tournament DFA Chaman .