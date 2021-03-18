Gwadar is main component of CPEC: Maqbool

Staff Reporter Karachi

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a collection of infrastructure projects, is improving Pakistan’s connectivity not only within itself and China, but with over 60 other countries, which are part of the land route of China’s Belt and Road Initiative involving infrastructure development and investments offering huge prospects of growth and trade.

This was stated by former Additional Director General Federal Investigation Agency, Founder and Chairman Digital Pakistan Ammar Jaffary in the opening ceremony of International Silk Road Summit held at Pakistan Institute of Management,

He said that Pakistan is sorely lacking in utilizing information technology for its Industrial development requirement but after adopting IOT and Block Chain solutions will change its growth dynamics.

In his address, Colonel (Retd) Maqbool Afridi said that Gwadar is not only the future of Pakistan but it’s also the main component of CPEC but unfortunately there is no electricity and water in this City which is questioning CPEC rapid development.