Pak-China Friendship Hospital Gwadar has unveiled 37 job openings. Pak-China Friendship Hospital in Gwadar is a state-of-the-art medical facility that not only provides free and high-quality treatment for the local residents but also offers employment opportunities to the coastal community.

The hospital extends an invitation to individuals driven by excellence and guided by vision to join its team, contributing to the advancement of this noble endeavor, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro. The hospital has unveiled 37 vacancies across various departments, encompassing roles such as senior consultants, registrars, specialists, and junior technicians.

Gwadar Development Authority (GDA)’s Pak-China Friendship Hospital is a state-of-the-art health facility under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).