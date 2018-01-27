Gwadar Expo to provide more business opportunities to foreign entrepreneurs

Islamabad

Chinese Counselor Jiang Han Friday said the first-ever two-day Gwadar Expo-2018, scheduled to start from January 29 in Balochistan, would help provide more business opportunities to foreign entrepreneurs under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Addressing a news conference here, he said the exhibition would provide an opportunity for Chinese and Pakistani businessmen to learn more about opportunities under the CPEC.

“This two-day conference and exhibition will highlight achievements of the companies already working on the CPEC related projects, besides providing detailed information about opportunities for industrial cooperation between Chinese and Pakistani businessmen,” he said. In the exhibition, the counselor said, around 5,000 companies from various countries had applied to set up 150 booths to showcase their products.

He said as many as 18 booths had been allocated to local companies free of cost. “We are confident that participants will support this conference and the exhibition will provide a unique opportunity to deepen business ties between Pakistani and Chinese companies” he added.

To a question, he said the main objective of the Expo was to highlight the significance of Gwadar and promote and Special Economic Zones as emerging business hub.—APP