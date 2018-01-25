Gwadar Expo 2018 on January 29-30

Islamabad

China Overseas Ports Holding Company and Gwadar Port Authority are jointly organizing the first ever international exhibition in Gwadar Free Zone on January 29 and 30, 2018.

Gwadar Free Zone (phase-1) will also be inaugurated on the occasion.

The expo will be a mega event in Balochistan’s history which would help the exhibitors and the participants to understand the real potential of Gwadar port.

Over 200 companies from both Pakistan and China in various sectors including Trading, services, automotive, food processing, shipping, logistics and warehousing, light-end assembly and re-cycling, light manufacturing and assembly, value added industries, shipping lines, fish and seafood processing, logistics, warehousing and transportation, fruits and vegetable processing, import and export, transshipment and transit, minerals processing, garments and textile, medical consumables, marble, printing and packaging, light vehicles manufacturing, financial institutions, iron and steel, heavy metal scrap recycling, and oil and gas processing will participate in the exhibition.

Meanwhile, Chairman China Overseas Ports Holding Company, Zhang Baozhong said in a video message that COPHC and GPA are initiating series of events by organizing the first International Exhibition ‘GWADAR EXPO 2018’ in Gwadar Free Zone.

He said this event will be proved to be a milestone for the mega project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said under this exhibition more than 3000 exhibitors and over 10,000 visitors applied to participate however due to flight and accommodation limits, around 200 exhibitors and 5000 visitors were allowed to participate in the event.

“I hope that all the visitors will take an advantage of this event to understand the development plan of Gawadar.

He said this event will boost economic cooperation not only between Pakistan and China but also with Iran, Afghanistan and the Middle East.—APP