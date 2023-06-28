The Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) approved a budget of Rs. 33.8 million for the feasibility study of a residential colony for fishermen in Gwadar. Last year, during his visit to Gwadar, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif approved the allocation of 200 acres of land for the construction of the residential colony for local fishermen.

The feasibility fund for the colony was approved at the 26th GDA Governing Body meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. Several other projects on the meeting agenda were also approved, according to Gwadar Pro on Tuesday.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday said that the incumbent provincial government was improving the quality of life of Gwadar’s people through various development projects and its progress was the top priority.

The progress on the important development schemes of the ongoing development projects of GDA, provision of clean drinking water to the people of Gwadar from Shadi Kor and Sod Dam, rehabilitation of Gwadar Old Town, Pak China Friendship Hospital Project, Implementation of Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan Package One, 5 MGD Progress on Reverse Osmosis Sea Water Desalination Plant, Upgradation of Senator Mohammad Ishaq Cricket Stadium and Gwadar Development Authority’s coordination with PP authorities were reviewed in the meeting.

“Gwadar is our primary coastal city, and the provincial government has provided substantial funds for its development,” Chief Minister Balochistan told the meeting, adding, “The provincial government is improving the quality of life for the people of Gwadar through various development projects.”The meeting further approved changing the status of 500 acres of land allocated for Gwadar University in Mouza Shabi, in the master plan, to an Education City.