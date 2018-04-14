Gwadar-Chabahar rail link on cards: Saad

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has welcomed Iranian companies to improve Quetta-Taftan section on build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis. Due to development in this section the time of expedition will be shortened to 8 hours from 20 hours.

In a meeting with a delegation led by Iranian Minister for Roads and Urban Development Dr. Abbas Akhundi here, he asked for makeup of Joint Group for Pakistan and Iran rail relation. Secretary Railway Board Zubair Shafi Ghauri, will be the focal person of the group. This group will study development in ML-III and advantages of trade through rail network between two countries.

He asked for bilateral meetings between Pakistan and Iran for ECO Train and later multi-lateral meeting between Turkey and other two countries. He commented that both nations have close relations with each other.

Iranian side showed interest in connecting Gwadar with Chabahar with rail link. Both sides showed interest in strengthening the Pakistan and Iran rail link by upgrading 1959 Agreement between both countries. They also conferred Pakistan –Iran Passenger Train, Tourist Train, Special Train during Muharram.

The Iranian delegation comprised Member of Iranian Parliament Aleem Yar Mohammadi, Governor General, Sistan O Balochistan Province Danyal Mohebbi, and Member Board of Director Railways Company of Iran Hissain Ashore. While representatives from Ministry of Railways, Pakistan included Parveen Agha, Chairperson, Anjum Pervaiz, Advisor, Mazhar Ali Shah, DG Planning,Munawar Ali Shah ,DG Operation and Imran Haider, Director Planning.