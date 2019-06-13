Faryal Maaz

Gwadar located in western region of Balochistan is privileged of having splendid location on shore of Arabian Sea. The name of the city has literal meaning as “Gawa” means “air” and “dar” means “door” reflects the attractiveness and beauty of the city. Small city of Gwadar is full of historical heritage i.e. Princess of Hope, Hingol National Park as well as attractive sites like Kund Malir Beach. Gwadar has also been particularly focused under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and a free zone has been notified and started operations. A number of incentives are offered to investors, developers, and business enterprises within the free zone in Gwadar.

Historically the development of Gwadar marked by the initial feasibility study held in 1964 and revised further in era of 90s (1996-7). Thereafter, Gwadar Port Cell was established. Basic development started on the East bay and West bay when PC-1 approved in 1999. China funded in 2000 for this development. By 2005-6, major infrastructure including road from Karachi to Gwadar completed. China-Pakistan Economic Corridor mega project has a number of projects for all provinces of Pakistan yet it especially focuses on Gwadar development and making it a hub of trade. This free zone is also one of the four pillars of CPEC portfolio. Gwadar free zone (GFZ) is significant milestone for local development which has glorified the city in eyes of worldwide investors and business enterprises. In GFZ, there is feasibility for establishment of food processing industry, clothing, iron and steel, building material, cement products, marine industry, petrochemical industry, assembly plant, fish processing, oil manufacturing, other manufacturing, and furniture. The condition for all industrial units to maintain clean and green environment will also help to sustain the infrastructural and technological advancements.

A Chinese company is taking care of GFZ as it is a Pilot Zone, and the company is implementing policy for solid/liquid waste management to maintain clean and green environment. To provide un-interrupted energy to businesses there are projects for energy generation in Balochistan from a mix of sources. Coal power plant is planned for Gwadar too as it is comparatively less expensive source of energy. International ports like Dubai and Chabahar are competitors of Gwadar port, however, along with other incentives vicinity and good connectivity distinguish Gwadar port among others.

China town has 1000 accommodations developed in 3 months a period as well as custom personnel is also there and China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC) is facilitating the activities pertaining to free trade zone. Banks are operating in Gwadar. However, terrorist attacks that recently occurred in Ormara and PC hotel Gwadar pose question mark on security within the territory. The insufficiency of security measures has potential threats for investors and business community intending to operate in Gwadar city.

There is need to improve overall business environment including security systems to facilitate developers and industrialists. Though one stop shop in GFZ is already existing, and SECP desk has established, as well as federation authorities also visit; yet cooperation of other authorities is required to be on board as SMEDA has been requested to come and participate. FBR desk is not working at present. Requirement of the time is of complete Act specifically for each type and category of enterprises, developers, investors and industries. Clarity of Act is necessary as exiting one is not complete and relies on other bodies. In this regard, consultants and experts can be hired to help.

The main issues need to be addressed by Government are provision of water, energy, security, and sustainable infrastructure for business enabling environment. Moreover, a wise provincial as well as federal policy is also required for Gwadar related to important matters like port traffic, port related industrial expansion and most importantly formation of master plan for next 50 years. It is responsibility of federal authorities is to provide proper, comprehensive, concrete, and clear regulations as well as directions for investor companies to operate in free zone. Available directions and provisions are for 10 years and are ambiguous.

Another issue is lack of marketing and branding of GFZ and its incentives. It is difficult to convince investors by presenting incomplete information to them. To attract foreign investors, economic attraction is necessary even if it seems costly for short run, plans should be accomplished, and they will earn good returns in log run. Connectivity is big challenge as far as big cargo of CPEC is concerned, it cannot be handled. Future traffic cannot be handled with existing infrastructure. For this, both rail and road connectivity along with seaport and airport is required. In this regard, various case studies can also be consulted like Jabl e Ali, Shenzhen, Hong Kong economic zones etc. It was discussed that these models can be replicated for successful development of special economic zones under CPEC in Pakistan.

Keeping in mind the free trade zone’s core function is trade facilitation, ideal model include link between airport and seaport. Four things are pending, 1) free zone’s legal status, 2) free zone’s incentive such as concessional agreement in 2000 finance bills and they are given 23 years tax holiday two core things are duties and taxes, 3) free zone’s rules and regulations, and 4) free zone authority. Whether GPA can be an authority or not? Not clear yet. Gwadar is going to be a hub of trading activities, to accommodate all local activities along with newly developed businesses it is important to consider feasibility of east and west bay locations. For example, on east bay, adjacent to coast there should be only a distribution hub. Marble processing and finishing plant is not suitable due to high water requirement. There can be a marble trade and display centre. Water intensive industries are not suitable for Gwadar. Also waste should not be transported. Fishing sector of Gwadar has great potential that needs to be emphasized. Addressing all mentioned issues and implementing effective and efficient policies will make Gwadar a strong economic city as we desire.

—The author is Research Associate at Centre of Excellence for CPEC, Islamabad.