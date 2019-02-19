Gutka in the market

Former Inspector General of Sindh Mr. Allah Dino Khowaja had taken real measures to impose complete ban on selling and using of Gotka across Sindh. AD Khowaja had succeeded in his endeavours and people observed a strict ban in his tenure as IG Sindh but now-a-days Gutka is being sold out openly which can be purchased from any Pan shop. There is significant increase of the price of Gutka which was used to be purchased in Rs. 10/- to Rs. 20/- before ban but these days it is being sold for Rs. 50/- . Consequently Gotka sellers are now earning more profit than before and addicted people owing to their addiction are purchasing it in compulsion. Gutka is seriously injurious to health and causing mouth cancer owing to which some sad demises have already been taken place. Concerned authorities should carry forward the noble cause of Ex-IG Sindh so that people may abstain from such vulnerable intoxication. Moreover, a country-wide campaign should be initiated to generate awareness about the disadvantages of Gutka so that people should avoid using Gutka willingly instead by force.

FAISAL ANSAR

Karachi

