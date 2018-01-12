Guru’s son, Wani’s brother get distinction

Srinagar

The son of Afzal Guru, who was executed in 2013, secured 88.2% and younger brother of killed Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani scored 77.4% in Class 12 board examinations in Kashmir, whose results were declared on Thursday.

Both Galib Guru and Naveed Aalam, who took the exam in science stream, have secured distinction marks in the exam conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Examination.

Ghalib scored 86 in English, 87 in physics, 89 in chemistry, 85 in biology and 94 in environmental science. Aalam scored 68 in English, 86 in physics, 76 in chemistry, 79 in biology and 78 in environmental science.

“Whenever a student scores high marks in a big exam, he wants to see the smile on his parents’ face. I missed my father the most today but the smile on my mother’s face compensated for that,” Ghalib said over the phone from his hometown of Sopore.

Ghalib added he wants to pursue medicine and is preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET. His father Afzal had enrolled himself at a medical college in Jammu and Kashmir but did not complete the degree.—HT