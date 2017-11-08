Gurunanak birth anniversary celebrations conclude

Raza Naqvi

Attock

The 549th birth anniversary celebrations of Gurunanak concluded here at Gurdwara Siri Punja Sahib Hasanabdal. More than four thousand sikh pilgrims which included 2636 Indians participated. The Sikhs during their two days stay at Gurdwara performed different rituals including recitation of their holy book and holy bath Ashnan. For their boarding, messing and health facilities, elaborate arrangements were made by ETPB (Evacuee Trust Property Board). Attock police provided fool. Proof security to.the Sikh pilgrims. The Yatrees (pilgrims) specially Indians expressed their satisfacrion over the arrangements made for.them.

A group leader of the Indian Sikhs Gurmeet Singh while talking to this correspondent expressed his complete satisfaction over the arrangements made for them. They were accorded warm welcome at border and all type of cooperation was extended by ETPB officers and other staff specially Deputy Secretary Faraz Abbas.