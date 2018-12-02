Guru Nanak’s 549th birth day

BABA Guru Nanak is the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. His birth is celebrated worldwide as Guru Nanak Gurpurab on Kartik Pooranmashi, the full-moon day in the month ofKatak, October–November. Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Baba Guru Nanak, is the most sacred place for Sikhs. Every year Sikh from around the globe visit the shrine of Guru Nanak Sahib.

Minorities are living in peace and harmony in Pakistan and enjoy full religious freedom. Every year, Sikhs visit Nankana Sahib and other sacred places on different occasions. Nearly, 20,000 Sikh Yatris from all over the world including interior Sindh visited Nankana Sahib this year. Pakistan facilitates the pilgrims. Immediately after the start of Katak, Sikh pilgrims started visiting Pakistan to participate in the 549th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

This year, Pakistan issued approximately 3800 visas to Sikh pilgrims around the world for the participation in the event. Pakistan took another initiative for Sikhs this year. Kartarpur corridor has been opened for Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary. As reported by Reuters “The corridor indicates a thaw in relations between the two nuclear-armed foes”. However, on the Indian side, at times, seeks to create controversy around these visits. Sikhs of both countries are happy over opening of the Kartarpur Corridor. On the other hand, minorities along with Sikhs are suppressed in India. Religious freedom and personal dignity of lower class Hindus and minorities is deteriorated by upper class Hindus. Sikhs are India’s estranged citizens. They are victims of annihilation and humiliation with the complete support of Indian Government. They have a grieved history of injustice.

Via email

MAEMUNA SADAF

Share on: WhatsApp