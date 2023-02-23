Gurbaz-Hasan Ali’s heroics sail Islamabad United to victory against Peshawar Zalmi

KARACHI – Youngblood Rahmanullah Gurbaz was on a run riot as his half-ton helped Islamabad United to clinch the 12th match from star-studded Peshawar Zalmi.

Chasing a decent target of 157, Shadab led Islamabad United bagged a 6-wicket win with 31 balls to spare today on Thursday. United’s opener was on a rampage as he completed a half-century in just 24 deliveries and returned on 61 after hitting 7 boundaries and 4 maximum.

After his departure, Rassie van der Dussen continued momentum but the team was dealt a blow as skipper Shadab Khan failed to make any big score.

Power hitter Asif Ali (29) then slammed an unbeaten match-winning partnership with Azam Khan and helped his side to a convincing victory.

Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal, and James Neesham got one wicket each for Peshawar Zalmi.

Earlier, Zalmi made 156/8 in given overs. Skipper Babar Azam played a knock of 75 and Mohammad Haris etched 40. The duo gave Yellow Storm a flying start against Shadab XI.

Saim Ayub was outfoxed by Mubasir Khan early and ace pacer Hasan Ali then struck twice in the 10th over. Zalmi slipped to 88-4 in the first half of the game.

As skipper and flamboyant hitter Babar Azam continued the show under tough fielding, he slammed seven boundaries and one maximum.

Hasan Ali raked accolades with figures of 3/35 while Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Rumman Raees, and Mubasir got one wicket each.