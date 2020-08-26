Gupkar declaration supporters are Pakistan’s followers: BJP

Srinagar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while rejecting the Gupkar Declaration adopted by pro-India parties including Congress and National Conference in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has termed supporters of Gupkar Declaration as followers of Pakistan.

Making a scathing attack on the Congress, NC and other local political parties for signing Gupkar Declaration, BJP in its virtual Working Committee meeting termed it an “anti-national agenda”. The BJP also held these parties responsible for all the bloodshed in the territory.

Addressing the virtual Working Committee meeting from New Delhi, BJP central General Secretary, Murli Dhar Rao boasted that BJP’s objective was not only to abrogate the Article 370 but “retrieving” of Azad Kashmir from Pakistan was also its top agenda.

The Convenor of Mirwaiz led Hurriyat forum AJK chapter, Syed Faiz Naqashbandi, has appealed to the international human rights organisations to take notice of the Hindutva policy of fascist Modi government in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmi

Syed Faiz Naqashbandi in a statement while expressing serious concern over the safety of Kashmiri prisoners languishing in different Indian jails urged the UN and other world human rights bodies to send their teams to monitor the situation of political detainees.

Naqshbandi also expressed serious concern over the illegal distribution of domicile certificates of Jammu and Kashmir to non Kashmiris to change the Muslim majority of the Jammu and Kashmir.

The exercise of right to self-determination by the people of Jammu and Kashmir will bring peace and political stability in the region, Naqshbandi said.—KMS