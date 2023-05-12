Gunshots heard near Islamabad High Court; Rangers, police on high alert

ISLAMABAD – Rounds of gunfire ring out near Islamabad High Court on Friday, hours after former prime minister Imran Khan secured bail in a land scam case.

Reports in local media claimed that sounds had been heard that a firearm had been discharged in the vicinity of Islamabad High Court; the time when the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chairman is about to leave the capital for Lahore.

It was learnt that paramilitary troops and large contingents of capital force are on high alert as security of the metropolis was beefed up amid protests by the former ruling party.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted two-week bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case. A two-member special division bench of the IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq had formed the special bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz to hear Khan’s bail plea.