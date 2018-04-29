Gunmen kill four along Afghan border

2 Hazara men shot dead in Quetta attack

Dera Ismail Khan

Gunmen fatally shot three local tourists and their driver in a tribal region along the Afghanistan border, official said Saturday.

Ikhlaq Bangash, deputy administrator in South Waziristan, said a group of tourists from Dera Ismail Khan were camping in the Momi Karam area when the gunmen struck Friday night.

Bangash said the attackers torched the camp after shooting the tourists and fleeing. The victims’ bodies were transported to their hometown.

In Quetta, two people were shot dead in what was suspected to be a targetted attack by unidentified persons in the city’s Shahra-e-Iqbal area Saturday morning. According to the police, Jaffar Ali and his nephew Mohammad Ali were at the former’s shop on Jamaluddin Afghani Road in the area when unidentified persons opened fire at them and fled the site.

Later, rescue personnel shifted the bodies to Civil Hospital Quetta.

Police said initial investigation revealed that the firing was a targetted attack. The official added a number of targetted killing incidents had occurred in the city during the last 24 hours.

A day earlier, police said, brother of a prayer leader was targetted on Toghi Road in the city.

Prior to this, five policemen were martyred after a suicide attacker bombed a police truck in Quetta, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.