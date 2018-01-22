Gunmen kill ex-policeman in Quetta

Quetta

Yet in another incident of violence, the unidentified armed motorcyclists shot dead former police officer on Masjid Road of the provincial capital on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, the deceased has been identified as ex-SHO Airport Police Station Fazal-ur-Rehman Kakar.

The former SHO was sitting in car showroom when he was targeted by armed masked men, the eyewitnesses informed media.

Soon after the incident, security forces roped off the crime scene and started collecting the evidences.

Earlier this week, the armed assailants martyred two Balochistan Constabulary personnel and injured another at a flyover on Double Road of Quetta.

The personnel were part of Rapid Response Force and going to perform their routine duties when targeted by unidentified armed men, the officials then informed media.— NNI