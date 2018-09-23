Gunmen abduct man from Sopore in north Kashmir

Sopore
Unknown gunmen late Saturday night abducted a man from his home in Harwan village of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Reports said that unidentified gunmen barged inside the house of Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, 45, a resident of Harwan Sopore late last night and abducted him. Mir is a labourer by profession, a local said. Meanwhile, a police official confirmed the incident and said that manhunt has been launched to trace the abducted man. “A case has been registered and further investigation has taken up,” he said.—GK