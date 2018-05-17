Gunfight breaks out in Shopian

Srinagar

Gunfight broke out between militants and the government forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday after the latter launched a search operation in the area.

Reports said that the militants who were hiding in an orchard in Jamnagri village fired at the forces who were laying a siege in the area.

The soldiers retaliated to the fire, triggering a gunfight. However, the militants escaped from the spot after exchanging fire with the forces. An official said that searches were going on in the area. —GK