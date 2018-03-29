Gunfight breaks out in Rajouri

Srinagar

On Wednesday a gunfight between militants and the joint team of government forces started at Sunderbani, hours after, a sentry of paramilitary CRPF camp repulsed an attack on battalion headquarters in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu division.

Official sources said that a sentry observed some suspicious movement following which he fired few shots and alerted other CRPF personnel.

Soon police and army were called to the area and the joint operation was launched by them. During searches, they also found three bags of explosives.

A contact was also established with the militants. “A brief gunfight broke out and it was stopped for now. The operation is underway,” SSP Rajouri Yougal Manhas said.

The schools in the area have already been closed by the district administration in Sunderbani sector as a precautionary measure.—RK