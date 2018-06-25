Gunfight breaks out in Kulgam; Indian troops martyr 3 more Kashmiri youth

Srinagar

A gunfight between government forces and militants broke out in Cheeddar area district Kulgam district on Sunday afternoon.

Reports said that a joint team of Army, SOG and CRPF launched cordon at Cheddar area of Qaimoh.

In the meantime, a gunfight started at Cheddar area of Qaimoh soon after the forces intensified the combing operation. While reports last came in the intermittent exchange of firing was going.

Meanwhile, clashes erupted soon after the news of encounter broke out.

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district, today.

The troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Qaimoh area of the district. People took to the streets in the area and staged forceful demonstrations against the operation and subsequent killing of the youth. Indian police and troops fired teargas shells to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes between the demonstrators and the forces’ personnel. The operation and the clashes were going on in the area till reports last came in. The authorities have suspended mobile internet services in Kulgam and Islamabad districts.

Meanwhile, the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, in a statement in Srinagar demanded impartial probe by the UN Human Rights Council or by some international agency into the killing of three youth in a fake encounter in Machil area of Kupwara district on 6th June, 2018. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in an interview in Srinagar while referring to the talks offer by India said New Delhi should understand that the killing of Kashmiris and talks cannot go together.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, visited Sopore and met Ghulam Jilani Sofi and Muhammad Siddique Ganai who were recently released from New Delhi’s Tihar jail after 8 years of illegal detention. Speaking on the occasion, he demanded of India to release all illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails. Hurriyat leaders, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, and Yasmeen Raja, visited Kulgam and Pulwama areas and expressed solidarity with the youth recently martyred by the troops.

On the other hand, the Indian police brought illegally detained senior resistance leader, Masarrat Aalam Butt, from Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu to Srinagar and produced before a court in a false case lodged against him. After the hearing, he was shifted back to Kot Bhalwal Jail. Indian police arrested seven youth during nocturnal raids in various areas of Tral town in Pulwama district.—RK/KMS