‘Gunboat Philanthropy’: Pakistan Navy’s HADR Mission to Turkiye & Syria

Sohail A. Azmie

TURKIYE and Syria were hit by a devastating earthquake early this February leaving the two countries with massive destruction and incalculable human loss. Catastrophe in Turkiye was enormous, reminiscent of Pakistan’s earthquake 2005, with over 50,000 lives lost and millions displaced. Cold weather and inhospitable locale warranted an immediate assistance to the victims who above all else needed protective shelters and food. On direction of Government of Pakistan, Naval Chief, sensitive to what the occasion might call for, immediately ordered an HADR mission to be deployed within days to support NDMA’s efforts already underway in both the countries.

In pursuance of the directive, Pakistan Navy ships NASR and MOAWIN were tasked for, what Christopher Coker calls ‘gunboat philanthropy’. PNS NASR, carrying approximately 1000 tons of relief goods, arrived in Syrian port of Lattakia early March, while PNS MOAWIN entered later that month with nearly 500 tons of supplies. This was one of the rarest visits of warships to this Mediterranean city and much needed for the Syrian people who had been under the triple stresses of economic collapse, terrorism and earthquake.

Cumulatively, both the ships delivered huge quantity of relief goods that include winterized tents, blankets, warm clothes and food supplies/ ration bags, while ships’ medical team provided support to victims affected by the calamity. Ships’ teams visited children schools and shelter spaces to distribute children’s gift items and food supplies by the officers and men directly to the people in order to ease some of the suffering by ‘just being there for them’. This has had a highly positive impact and added value to the assurance that Pakistan is always there for those in need of support.

At Port of Lattakia Syria, Pakistan naval vessels were warmly received by the Governor, Mr Ahmer Hilal, the Syrian Naval Chief, Rear Admiral Hussain Esa and many high-ranking military, civilian officers and local officials. They Syrian Civil and military leadership acknowledged Pakistan support as it is important in these testing times for the Syrians. The Naval Chief of Syria contended that ‘seeing a Pakistani ship in our ports gives me an immense assurance that we’re not alone.’ Mr Ahmer Hilal the Governor termed the Pakistan navy’s HADR mission as a ‘new turn’ in Pakistan-Syria bilateral relationships arguing, ‘both the nations are like real brothers, who rise and stay united in the moments of their happiness and sadness’. Similar to Syrian hospitality, Pakistan naval ships were graciously received by high ranking Turkish civilian and military officials at Mersin.

Governor of Mersin, Naval and Coast Guard Commanders called onboard NASR and expressed deep gratitude for Pakistan’s immediate, relevant and significant support in the hour of their need. Pakistan Day, the 23rdMarch, was celebrated onboard MOAWIN, as the ship entered Mersin harbour. The ceremony was attended by a large of number of Turkish military and civilian officers. Turkiye’s Deputy Interior and Defence ministers and Mersin Governor spoke on the occasion. ‘We greatly value the support of our brother, Pakistan’, said Deputy Interior Minister, ‘who always is among the first to respond when we need help’. Ships’ teams paid visits to shelter station at Osmania and Children School at Mersin. Pakistan officers and men expressed solidarity and their deep grief at the momentous human and material loss due to earthquake. At Turkish school, the teachers and children were happy to see Pakistan navy’s teams.

Turkish children were aware of the historical bond that dates back to the Khilafat Movement. PNS NASR and MOAWIN delivered a total of 30,000 winterized tents and 40,000 blankets at Mersin, which had earlier been evaluated to be the ‘most immediate’ requirement of the Turkish quake victims. Onslaught of winter and destruction of almost 5000 buildings demanded massive tent-sheltered spaces to be set in place, where Pakistan provided supplies would be crucial. Many of the Turkish military and civilian officials viewed Pakistan’s HADR mission as highly ‘time- sensitive’ and ‘well-intended’, which Pakistan is always rank with. In light of the sentiments expressed, views shared and observations made, the gunboat philanthropy in Pakistan-Turkiye case is of paramount importance for the current and emerging bilateral bond between the two nations. Gunboat philanthropy forms the core of Pakistan navy’s mission, whether such disasters are domestic or international.

In the aftermath of cataclysmic Tsunami of 2004, Pakistan naval ships Tariq, Moawin and Khaibar were among the first to reach at the scene of the accident and render help to people of Sri Lanka and Indonesia. PNS Zulfiquar rendered a similar support to Sri Lankan disaster in 2017 as well. Pakistan Navy was the forerunner in providing HADR in Super Floods 2010 and several cyclones that had hit the coastal communities. Rescue of MV Suez Crew from Pirates in 2011 and successful conduct of humanitarian operations to evacuate stranded Pakistanis and foreign nationals at Yemen in 2015 is also credited to Pakistan Navy Last year, Pakistan Navy’s medical and rescue teams continued to work 24/7 to help people stranded in various localities in the aftermath of massive rains and floods, especially in interior Sindh.

Doctrinally, Pakistan Navy believes in secure seas, stable maritime order and freedom of navigation for all. Drawing strength from these immutable universal principles, Pakistan Navy remains ready and responsive to the calls of assistance and maintenance of peace, both at home and abroad. Besides being the principal actor in the Arabian Sea as a ‘stability maintainer’, Pakistan Navy repeatedly manifested its potential to be an effective gunboat philanthropist at distant shores. This assures regional and other nations around the globe of Pakistan Navy’s operational character, which is collaborative, supportive and deeply peace-centric.