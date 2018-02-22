‘Gun free’ schools are magnets for ‘bad people’: Trump

11
TOPSHOT - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses a press conference following his victory in the Florida state primary on March 15, 2016 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The win in Florida for Trump sent rival Marco Rubio, the US senator from the Sunshine State, crashing out of the campaign. The 69-year-old billionaire also won in Illinois and North Carolina. / AFP PHOTO / RHONA WISE

Washington, :A “gun free” school is nothing but a “magnet” for mass shooters, President Donald Trump said Thursday, doubling down on a proposal to train and arm some teachers to keep US schools safe. “Highly trained, gun adept, teachers/coaches would solve the problem instantly, before police arrive. GREAT DETERRENT!” Trump tweeted. At a White House meeting late Wednesday with survivors of a shooting rampage at a Florida high school that killed 17 people, Trump suggested arming a select group of teachers to deter mass shootings. “I never said ‘give teachers guns’ like was stated on Fake News @CNN &@NBC,” Trump tweeted. “What I said was to look at the possibility of giving ‘concealed guns to gun adept teachers with military or special training experience – only the best. 20% of teachers, a lot, would now be able to …immediately fire back if a savage sicko came to a school with bad intentions. “Highly trained teachers would also serve as a deterrent to the cowards that do this. Far more assets at much less cost than guards. A ‘gun free’ school is a magnet for bad people. ATTACKS WOULD END!” At the Wednesday meeting, billed as a “listening session,” Trump also promised “very strong” background checks on gun owners.

Orignally published by APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR