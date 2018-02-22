Gun culture in the US

Another shooting incident in the US has claimed life of at least 17 people including the students. The unfortunate Florida school shooting incident is ample proof of the gun culture prevailing in America besides proving that many adolescents, especially students are having the behavioural problem akin to radicalised mind. Going through the sad story in the newspapers has started unfolding many facts about the American lifestyle. In general, the youth in America have great ambitions, working hard to achieve in their fields. They are in fact taking education seriously. Despite this fact, the mindset of many youths is a bit monstrous, maybe due to the effects of Hollywood movies, mostly willing to cause disturbance to others. This mess should be immediately fixed. Interestingly the American parents are doing the audacious tasks of helping their wards in education and career. With the help of the ruling regime and the parents, good values and ethics can be imparted to the American youth. This will definitely make a difference to the present American culture. On the whole, the entire process of moulding the youth is a tedious task that can be executed through the motivation of the parents and the helping hand from the government. Finally, the American students should be encouraged to take to social activities like visiting the other countries like India, Nepal, Pakistan, Thailand and Bangladesh which are home to the great culture.

P SENTHIL S DURAI

Maharashtram India

Related