Gulshan area without water for past three months

The city’s Gulsha-e-Iqbal area has been devoid of drinking water since three months and facing acute shortage.

According to water board engineerstop officials have redirected Gulshan’s water supply to a nearby hydrant at Nipa Chowrangi.

This has left residents at the mercy of expensive water tankers; with not a single drop being siphoned through the government pipelines.

Although, based on the water rotation policy, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) was supposed to hydrate these areas four days a week.

The policy, however, was only seen to be implemented until the winters, while the onset of summers heralded disarray in the clockwork of the water board system, leaving the policy to fizzle out.

The severity of the water crisis varies in different parts of Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The areas where the situation is most severe are 13 D-1, 2, 3, Block-1 and Block-5; where even the area’s Mosques and Imambargahs have received no pardon from the crisis.

Owing to which, residents here are left with either the option to consume contaminated ground-water or buy water tankers that can burn a hole in most wallets.

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) supplies water to residential areas of the city through two of its departments: Water Trunk Main (WTM) and the local distribution department.

WTM monitors and repairs bunk water supply line installed in the city and supplies water to the local distribution system on a rotation basis.