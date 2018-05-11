Unfortunately, politics of Gulluism is taking chokehold in our society. From throwing ink and shoe to an attempt of murder by low-minded culprits is a matter of concern for the politicians and lawmakers and also for the common people who participate in public gatherings addressed by politicians.

Moreover, the unfortunate incident took place on KU Road is reflecting bad image of ongoing political campaigns. There were people from two different political parties waving sticks and stones and throwing on each other, damaging public property and litting up of vehicles parked within the periphery of their camps.

These kinds of act not only casuse public chaos but also promote politics of hooliganism which will ultimately lead our society to the edge of destruction. People are sincerely urged to avoid such sort of tendency. To be disrespectful to our leaders {whatever their worth is}is not desirable at any cost, please.

ASAD KHAWAR

Karachi

Related