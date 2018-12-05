Gullu Butt hugs Tahir-ul-Qadri at SC

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) leader Tahir-ul-Qadri was caught in an awkward scene at the premises of Supreme Court when Gullu Butt shook his hands and then hugged him.

According to sources, the fiddly event occurred today in SC premises when both Gullu Butt and Tahir ul Qadri were present before the supreme court in regards to the hearing of Model Town Carnage case.

Gullu Butt, the ill-famed baton-wielding man who was charged with vandalising vehicles in the Model Town Incident of 2014, approached Qadri at Supreme Court and gave him a hug.

Although, Qadri did not reciprocate towards the gesture with the same emotions as Mr. Butt was pulled away by security officials.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court of Pakistan wrapped up proceedings of the Suo Motu Model Town case, ordering the Punjab government to form a new Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

A larger bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the infamous Model Town case today.

During the proceedings, Advocate General Punjab, Ahmed Awais who appeared in today’s hearing session upon receiving the notice of SC, assured the Court that the provincial government would form a new JIT over the given orders.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp