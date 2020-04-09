Gulf states urged to unblock internet

DUBAI Human rights groups urged three GulfArab statesWednesday to lift bans on free internet callsto helptheirlarge migrant workforces stay in touch during the coronavirus pandemic. Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have long blocked many voice and video calling apps on the grounds of protectingthe commercial interests of stateowned telecoms utilities. ‘This has caused serious problems for the people living in those countries, especially the majority of migrant workers and foreign national residents who need to connect and communicate with their families and communities overseas,’ the rights groups said. Amajority ofthe estimated 17 million people living in the three Gulf states are expatriates, most of them low-paid workers from Asia. In responsetotheCOVID19 pandemic, the UAE and Oman have relaxed restrictions on some calling apps but on a temporary basis.—AFP