Gulf Capital plans over $500m investment to boost growth

Abu Dhabi

Gulf Capital plans to invest over $500 million (Dh1.8 billion) over the next two years in some key markets as part of its investment strategy, its chief executive officer told Gulf News in an interview. The Abu Dhabi based firm plans to invest $350 million in private equity and $150 million in private debt, with a focus on key markets like Egypt, UAE and Saudi Arabia. “We have a lot of dry powder left. We will be investing in the next two years, over $350 million in private equity and $150 million on the private debt. We are looking at over $500 million across the region to boost our growth,” Karim Al Solh said. The company would be focusing on sectors like consumers, technology, renewable energy, business services, entertainment and tourism. Earlier in May, Gulf Capital acquired a strategic stake in fintech firm Saudi Geidea, which is the largest electronic payment solution provider in Saudi Arabia for 1 billion Saudi riyals (Dh978.1 million). The company has done a total of twelve transactions in the last fifteen months and is in discussions on several more deals which could materialise in the coming months. “People say things are slow in the region but we are seeing a pickup in 2018. We are seeing more deal flow, better quality deal flow and we are seeing control in stakes at lower valuations.” El Solh said the company plans deals in countries within a three to three and half-hour travel periphery from their portfolio companies that includes the Gulf, Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon. It is also looking at sub-Saharan Africa on the private debt side. Speaking on Saudi Arabia, he said the country is taking the right measures to attract investments by liberalising the economy and opening up to foreign investments. “Vision 2030 is in the right direction, they are launching new industries and are making things happen. It is very exciting for an investment firm like us. We are seeing more opportunities in Saudi than before.”—Agencies