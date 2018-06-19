Gulalai’s papers for NA-53 challenged

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ayesha Gulalai’s nomination papers from Islamabad’s NA-53 constituency were challenged here on Monday.

Makhdoom Niaz, whom Gulalai is contesting against from NA-53, apart from PTI chairman Imran Khan and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, challenged Gulalai’s nomination papers stating that she is neither Sadiq nor Ameen. He further added that Gulalai has failed to provide evidence to back up allegations of harassment that she had previously levelled against PTI chief Imran Khan.—INP