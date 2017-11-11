Gulalai’s case!

The case of Ayesha Gulalai seems to be transpiring from the minds of people by throwing dust over the issue or delaying it deliberately. Ayesha Gulalai, notwithstanding with her hailing from a conservative background, stood stern and moved for her defence and rights which she is not only fighting for herself but also she has waged a war of justice for all the women of Pakistan. Her matter is only being brushed aside because she is standing against all the odds especially against a very strong person. In lieu of encouraging Gulalai in her case, people are marking it with a biased eye, the matter must be resolved as soon as possible, I contrived Imran Khan as the man of his words but Ayesha’s case has stricken many questions in my mind that how Imran Khan could even go against his own philosophy?

He himself once blamed Shahbaz Sharif and said, “the one who blames never put forward evidences at first, but it an obligation of the accused to provide”, Now in the case of Ayesha Gulalai, Imran Khan has completely changed the horses at the mid and he is of opinion that if Ayesha has any proof{s} she should show it/them. Meanwhile, Ayesha seems more confident and flamboyant in the case as she is always ready to put forth all the evidences and ready to show sordid text messages sent by Imran Khan. People must keep a neutral eye before going judgemental; the smile of bias will not sow the seed of justice but will augment the anguishes of injustice. The transparent inquiry ought to be done for the matter to be resolved so people could differentiate between fair and foul.

I hope Imran Khan will move before the Committee formed by the Prime Minister where he will also present his blackberry which is much needed to reveal the reality for it is the need of the hour as people want to know the reality and it will also be fruitful for Imran Khan if he is proven innocent, he will surely get its reward in elections which are already round the corner, but if he does not move, he will certainly fail to have the trust of many people like me as reluctance never drives any leader but it is confidence that does. If today our institutions go to the wall to serve justice to Ayesha Gulalai who is holding a very serious case in her hands, then how common people will be served with it?

AYAZ AHMED SHAR

Mirpurkhas

