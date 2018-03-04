Gulalai voted for PPP candidate in Senate elections

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) renegade Ayesha Gulalai said on Saturday that she cast her vote in Senate elections 2018, held on Saturday, in favour of a candidate of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). Talking to media outside National Assembly (NA), Gulalai criticised PTI chief Imran Khan for skipping polling and not arriving at the assembly to cast vote. She referred to Khan as the lawmaker who cursed upon the parliament.

The ex-PTI politician accused Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of having issued tickets for Senate elections to lawmakers who were criticizing the judiciary following an order of the top court that disqualified Nawaz Sharif as PML-N head. Gulalai alleged Mushahidullah Khan of making efforts to please his boss at expense of his ministerial responsibilities. The PTI renegade accused Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Pervez Khattak of having led horse-trading in Senate elections 2018.

Meanwhile, MPA Rana Abdul Mannan from PP-134 said that everyone was committed to voting for his party. He said that the PML-N ‘s performance had been matchless in all sectors. He said that success of the party in Senate elections was another feather in the PML-N cap.—INP