Gulalai Ismail released after brief detention

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Activist Gulalai Ismail— who was earlier in the day detained by airport officials in Islamabad following her return from London — was released on interim bail on Friday evening.

According to her father, while the activist was released from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) headquarters in Islamabad, her passport was withheld by the officials.

‘Gulalai just joined us and we are making our way to our village Swabi,’ he said while adding that the family will file an application for pre-arrest bail on Saturday (today) .

Amnesty International, a human rights organisation, had called for Ismail’s release a few hours ago.

