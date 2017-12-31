Gulalai denied seat on stage in ‘respect’ of tribal customs

Our Correspondent

Islamabad

MNA Ayesha Gulalai was barred to sit on a stage occupied by men at a protest against the proposed merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Saturday.

Gulalai, who had wanted to join the protestors from FATA, was denied a seat on the stage because, according to the organizers, it wasn’t in line with the tribal customs and traditions for a woman to be seated on the stage.

The legislator was seen trying to reason with the organisers for some time but was repeatedly told that she would not be allowed on stage.

She reluctantly obliged for a while but eventually departed.

The legislator, who plans to launch her own political party, was seen trying to reason with the organisers — which also included members of the PML-N backed JUI-Fazl — for half an hour, but was repeatedly told that she would not be allowed on stage.