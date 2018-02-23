Gulalai announces her own political party

ISLAMABAD : The dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Ayesha Gulalai, after waiting a long time, has announced her own political party- PTI-Gulalai on Friday.

Addressing press conference here she strongly diatribe on PML-N and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and said that Nawaz Sharif wanted to wage civil war in the country.“After disqualification from SC Nawaz Sharif has lost his popularity across the country including Punjab,” she said adding that entire nation will stand with the judiciary against the Nawaz Sharif’s movement for justice. Lashing out PPP she said that the leaders of PPP were giving values their personal interest rather country’s interest as most of them have become prey of inferiority.

Gulalai announced to quit PTI in August after levelling allegations of harassment and corruption against the PTI chief Imran Khan. Relations between Gulalai and the party leadership have since turned sour.

Orignally published by INP