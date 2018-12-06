Gujrat win inter-tehsil kabaddi title

Lahore

Tehsil Gujrat boys kabaddi team showed excellent raiding and stopping skills and outplayed Kharian in Sports Board Punjab’s Annual Sports Calendar Inter-Tehsil competition at Govt High School Kunjah on Thursday.

It may be noted here that the Annual Sports Calendar events are being staged all over the Punjab province as per directives of Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar.

Earlier, Tehsil Vehari grabbed the volleyball title at Khursheed Anwar Stadium, Vehari the other day.

Burewala finished runners up in the competition in which 36 players took part. Tehsil Mailsi was the third team in the contest.

In Inter-Tehsil volleyball event in district Bhakkar, Klorkot defeated Mankera with narrow margin. The kabaddi title went to Bhakkar boys who their opposite team from Darya Khan.—APP

