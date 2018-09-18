Gujrat N-League office-bearers join PML

Gujrat

The N-League district office-bearers called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi and announced to join Pakistan Muslim League (PML) in Gujrat on Monday. According to the details, Union Council 1 Chairman Ashraf Rehania and Union Council 6 Vice-Chairman Bashir Ahmad Janjua and former Nazim Mirza Atta Muhammad along with their supporters announced to support Pakistan Muslim League and Tehrik-e-Insaaf joint candidate from NA-69 Moonis Elahi.

On this occasion, MPA Khadeeja Farooqui, Ansar Ghumman, Major (R) Nasim Akbar Farooqui, Ch Ejaz Warraich, Mian Imran Masood, Mian Pervaiz Akhtar Pagganwala, Ch Ijaz Shahdola, Nadeem Akhtar Malhi and other Muslim League leaders were also present. Expressing gratitude to these leaders on joining the party, Ch Parvez Elahi said we all have to undertake journey for progress together. He said former rulers always gave preference to their personal works, because of this the people remained without their fundamental rights.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that more educational institutions should be established on the pattern of Gujrat University, proofs of corruption of Shehbaz Sharif have started coming to the fore gradually with the passage of time, corruption of 56 companies is about to come to the fore.—INP

