Gujjar community vows to defend Article 35-A

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the representatives of the Gujjar community adding their voice to a growing chorus of support for Article 35-A, have resolved to protect the special status of Jammu and Kashmir with all means at their disposal.

Various prominent figures of the community from Reasi, Poonch, Doda, Rajouri and Valley at a meeting, which was held at the residence of the Gujjar leader Kangan, Mian Altaf Ahmad, said they would do every means to defend 35-A.

Mian Altaf Ahmed on the occasion urged everyone to come forward and raise his voice to defend article 35-A. “We have to foil the nefarious designs of the elements hell-bent upon destroying J&K’s special position,” Altaf said.

Meanwhile, to protest Indian attempts to abrogate Article 35-A in Jammu and Kashmir, several trade bodies, industrialists and civil society members held a silent sit-in protest at Pratap Park in Srinagar.

The protestors said tinkering with special status will rob Kashmir of its special status enjoyed under Article 370 of the Indian constitution.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp