Guidelines issued for better wheat crop growth

Staff Reporter

Multan

Agriculture spokesman said on Wednesday that farmers should apply first water to wheat crop some 20-25 days after sowing in case it was sown on land vacated by cotton, maize or sugarcane.

However, in case wheat was sown on land vacated by paddy, first water should be applied 35-45 days after sowing, the spokesman said in a statement.

A bag of Urea per acre should be applied with the first water. In case of sandy soil, Nitrogenous fertilizers be applied after the first water application when the soil is wet. After first water, farmers should apply Harrow twice when the soil is moist.

Spokesman said that weeds can compromise production of wheat by 14-42 per cent and advised farmers to follow integrated approach to kill them and it should be done without wasting time because weeds grow fast in a wheat field.

However, application of chemicals to address weeds problem should be done only after consulting agriculture officials.

Specific T-jet or flat fan nozzle be applied for spray. Weedicides can be applied on sandy, saline or rain-fed areas but only after consulting agriculture officials, the release concluded.