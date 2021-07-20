Guidelines for Eid prayers, performing ritual of sacrifice

The Sindh government on Monday issued guidelines to be followed during Eidul Azha prayers and while performing the ritual of sacrificing animals in order to contain the spread of coronavirus amid the fourth wave.

According to fresh standard operating procedures (SOPs), the government has advised the people to prefer collective sacrifice of the animals this EidulAzha instead of individual fulfillment of the ritual in an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The government has identified specific locations in the province for the collective sacrifice of animals on Eid-ul-Azha. The administration of mosques have been ordered to keep doors and windows opened during the Eidul Fitr prayers and refrain from using water coolers.

Citizens were also asked to refrain from shaking hands and hugging during the EidulAzha festival, as well as avoiding unnecessarily traveling and family events.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has reported 2,452 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 991,727.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 30 more people died from the infection during this period, pushing the death toll to 22,811.

The number of total tests to diagnose the pandemic in the country stands at 15,443,477, while 920,066 people have regained their health from the COVID-19.