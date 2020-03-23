Guidance on corona being provided at doorsteps: Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has inaugurated Punjab Telemedicine Centre of Excellence Call Centre at King Edward Medical University (KEMU) where more than 30 doctors will ensure their presence 24/7.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that more 25 telemedicine call centres will be functioning all across Punjab including Lahore within a week while more than 3000 doctors have so far been registered with us for telemedicine centres. Government is taking effective steps to control corona spread, however, people must adopt precautionary measures responsibly.

According to details, the Punjab governor on Monday inaugurated Punjab Telemedicine Centre of Excellence Call Centre at King Edward Medical University (KEMU).

On this occasion, KEMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, Dr. Balqees Shabbir, Prof. Sara Afzal, Director IT Muhammad Tariq Irfan and others were also present.Dr. Khalid Masood also briefed Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar about number of doctors as well as calls received at the centre and other matters.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar also talked to the callers and inquired about the facilities being provided by the centre, and he also assured the callers that government is taking all measures to control corona and urged them to fully adopt the safety steps in this regard.

Talking on this occasion, he said, “I first of all congratulate VC and staff of King Edward Medical University who are working at Telemedicine Centre of Excellence Call Centre. We have set up first corona telemedicine helpline centre at University of Health Sciences and another more than six telemedicine centres have also been established where more than 3000 doctors are working round the clock.”

He added that now the people instead of rushing to hospitals are receiving all corona related advisories, preventions and other support at their home, while those needing coronavirus tests or other issues are also being shifted to hospitals through Rescue 1122 service. “We are trying our best to make operational 27 more telemedicine centres in other cities of Punjab within a week,” he added.

After King Edward Medical University (KEMU), he mentioned, more telemedicine centre of excellence call centres will also be established in other medical universities and colleges of Punjab and work in this connection has also been initiated. Doctors and consultants will remain present at these centres for 24 hours for effective guidance and help of people.

“Vice Chancellor has told me that earlier over 9000 people were coming to the OPD but now their number has substantially been reduced due to telemedicine centres, which is also a proof of success of these centres,” he said.