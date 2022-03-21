Guests start arriving in Islamabad to attend the 48th session of CFM of OIC

Islamabad: Honourable Foreign Ministers and high-level dignitaries from the OIC member-states have started arriving in Islamabad to attend the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC, which is due to begin on Tuesday, March 22, and will continue for two days before concluding on March 23.

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha and President of the Islamic Development Bank Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser have arrived today, on Monday, in Islamabad.

The Secretary-General of the OIC and the President of IDB was warmly received by Federal Ministers Farukh Habib and Allama Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi upon his arrival.

Talking at the moment, Farrukh Habib thanked both H.H Hissein Brahim Taha and Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser for their visit to attend the session.

According to reports, China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister, Wamg Yi will attend the session as a ‘special guest.’

Senior officials from non-OIC countries, senior representatives from the United Nations, regional and international organizations, including the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council will also participate.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to deliver the keynote address at the Inaugural Session on Tuesday.

PM Khan’s message

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had warmly welcomed the Foreign Ministers and delegations coming to attend the session OIC CFM.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the people of Pakistan were honoured by the presence of those attending the session.

I warmly welcome Foreign Ministers & delegations from OIC mbr states, observers, partners & intl orgs to #48OICCFM in Islamabad. Under overarching theme of ‘Unity, Justice & Development’, OIC-CFM will have wide-ranging deliberations. People of 🇵🇰 are honoured with your presence. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 20, 2022

more to follow…