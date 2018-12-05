Guest houses seeks proper regulations

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The President of the Guesthouses association Islamabad has appealed to the state minister for interior Shehryar Afridi and Chairman CDA that proper regulations be framed to regularise the bed& breakfast/Guesthouse facilities of Islamabad. The bed& breakfast/Guesthouse facilities are legally operating all over Europe and are a back bone of tourism all over the world. In Islamabad alone 10,000 employees are working in around 100 Guesthouses operating in the residential areas of Islamabad.

